Werbrich, Jerome Leo "Jerry"



Jerry passed peacefully from this life on November 30 at the age of 90. Jerry was born on June 26, 1934 in Norwood, Ohio to Raymond Joseph Werbrich and Marie Agnes (nee Drahmann). Jerry attended Purcell High School and graduated in 1953 with "Honors for Character," which he truly was! Jerry enlisted in the Army after High School with his buddies even though his dad and brother were Navy men. Upon returning from his Army duty, he was set up on a blind date with Carole Klein and they hit it off immediately. They were married on May 21, 1960 at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Norwood, Ohio. Shortly after marriage, Jerry was hired at The Mound and moved the family to Miamisburg. Jerry worked at The Mound as a plating technician for 28 years. Jerry loved University of Dayton basketball, sitting on the front porch, taking walks with Carole, being active in the parish, talking about the Reds, Bengals, Buckeyes. Jerry was always quick-witted, warm and funny. Jerry was a tireless volunteer at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Parish in Miamisburg over the years. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4587 and 4th Degree Assembly. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole Ann (nee Klein) and his 5 children: Timothy (Jayne), Diane, Douglas, Joseph (Deena), Kenneth (Lisa). 8 Grandchildren: Amanda, Colleen, Cole, Kayla, Lilli, Taalyia, Michael and Daniel Mitchell. 2 Great Grandchildren: Viviann and Emily. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jerry in donating to "Knights of Columbus Council #4587" c/o Our Lady of Good Hope, 6 S. 3rd St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com