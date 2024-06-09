Wenz, Donald Arthur



Donald Arthur Wenz, age 91, of Middletown, OH, died Friday, June 7, 2024, at Spring Hills Middletown in Middletown, OH. He was born October 13, 1932, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Arthur and Mildred (Parris) Wenz. He was Baptized as an infant and was a lifelong, active member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Churches. Donald earned both his B.S. and M.S. degrees at the University of Nebraska and a Ph. D. in Chemistry at the University of Illinois. He was a member of a number of academic honor and professional societies. His professional career was as a research chemist. On June 20, 1959, he married his beloved wife, Una Fay, who was the foundation of their married life. They were blessed with two daughters and four grandchildren. Don served on active duty as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and he enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his loving wife Una Fay Wenz; daughters Carrie Beth (Mick) Moul and Patricia Lynn (Chris) Streufert and grandchildren; Jessica (Cory) Harris, Noel Moul, Jonathan (Ashley) Streufert and Rachel Streufert. Don was preceded by his parents and a brother Richard Lee Wenz. Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:0 0AM at Messiah Lutheran 4715 Holly Ave. Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Rev. Daniel Herb officiating. Interment will be at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville, IL. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



