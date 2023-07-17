Weneck, Carolyn



Carolyn Weneck, 90, of Vernon Rockville, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was the widow of the late Robert Weneck.



She was born on September 14, 1932, in Johnstown, PA and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Sylvia (Golden) Dietz.



In 1951, Carolyn met Robert though a blind date with the assistance of her cousin and they were wed in December 1952, when Robert was on leave from the Air Force. In 2002, Carolyn and Robert celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and went on to enjoy 52 years together of commitment, trust and love.



Carolyn was a life-long member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, New Carlisle, OH where she was involved in choir and alter guild. She was devoted to caring for her family. She loved sports and loved to watch her 5 sons participate in football, baseball, track and tennis. She was a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan and attended many games through the years. She also loved playing cards and bingo, gardening and cooking for her large family.



Carolyn is survived by her sons, Bruce Edwin (Katie) of New Carlisle, OH, Douglas Alan (Lisa) of Miamisburg, OH, Robert Steven (Sylvia) of Vernon, CT, Thomas Ray (Annette) of Tucson, AZ, and Timothy Todd (Michelle) of New Carlisle, OH. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, William Dietz, and two sisters, Betty Pyle and Marjorie Wells.



Carolyn will be laid to rest beside Robert in the Veteran's Cemetery in Dayton, OH on July 18, 2023. The Cremation Society of CT in Windsor has care of the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com