WELLS, William Kenneth "Bill"
75, of North Hampton, passed away September 23, 2021 Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 1-2 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm at Trostel,
Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of
sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral