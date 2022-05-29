WELLS, Vickie Lavern



Vickie Lavern Wells was born April 29th, 1953, to Joan Ragland-Vance and world feather weight boxing champion, David "Davy" S. Moore in Springfield, Ohio. Vickie was educated in the Springfield City Schools. Vickie worked in the healthcare system almost 40 years. She worked at the K of P Nursing Home for 25 years as an aide and cook. She also worked 13 years as an aide at Villa Springfield until her health failed. Vickie was a great cook. Vickie was a devoted 40 year member of St. Luke Now Restored Life Ministries were she was a member of the former Guardian Angels. Vickie was



basically a homebody. She loved to cook, play bingo, cards (Tonk) and occasional casino trips. Vickie was united in marriage to Wallace (Lenny) Wells for 33 years. Vickie leaves to mourn her passing devoted her devoted husband and two sons, Jason and De'Allen Merriman, three brothers: Reggie Ragland, Ronald (Sherri) Ragland and Ricky (Justine Nared); one half brother, David (Susan) Moore all of Springfield; three half sisters: Denise Moore, Lynise (Rodney) Martin, Simone (John) Mills; four sisters-in-law: Lois Wells, Pearl Perkins, Carrie McKenzie and Christine Wells-Perkins; one aunt, Mary A. Dill; one uncle, Samuel Moore. She is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Annette Ragland; half brother, Ricardo Moore; her maternal grandparents who helped raise her, Myra B. and Talmadge Ragland. Services will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Avenue with visitation from 1PM until 3PM with funeral services beginning at 3PM with Pastor Larry D. Coleman eulogist and Servant



Jermain Maynard officiant. Repast following from 4-8 PM at the L., 1530 South Yellow Springs Street. Family is being served by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

