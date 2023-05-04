Wells, Steven John



WELLS, Steven J., age 73 of Dayton passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Steve was the most loving, caring, and genuine person. Steve was very proud of his two sons and loved every minute he got to spend with them and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Thelma. Steve is survived by his sons, Nicholas (Tonya), Jonathan (Samantha); grandchildren, Grady, Sullivan and Rooney; siblings, Claudia, Herbert (Christene), Christian, Ned (Theresa) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family may visit from 12-2:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410. In lieu of flowers, Steve would request, any donations be made towards his grandchildren's college funds. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home or make checks payable to Jonathan Wells 3022 S Morgan's Point Rd #269 Mt Pleasant, SC 29466.

