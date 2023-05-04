Wells, Margie Jean



Margie Jean Wells, age 85, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerry and Thelma (Chase) Toland. Margie is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, David Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tom Sothard; son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Kaye Wells; grandchildren, Ashley (Pat) Garrett, Emily Domanek, Mallory (Jay) Edwards, Whitney (Adam) Moeller, Tyler (Angela) Wells and Dean Wells; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Bristol, Gage, Mila, Rory, Christian, one on the way and Patrick; sisters and brother-in-law, Georgia and Don Glass and Toby Baker; sister-in-law, Becky and Karlis Sirons; and numerous nieces, nephews and many life-long friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Merle Baker. Margie was a member of the North Hampton Community Church for many years. She devoted her life to her family and loved them more than anything. Margie was always helping others and spending time with her grandchildren was the best part of her day. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandma who committed her life to serving her family and the Lord. Her bright smile will forever be cherished through the memories of those she loved. Viewing will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A service to honor her life will be held on Monday, May 8 at the North Hampton Community Church beginning at 11a.m. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr. North Hampton, OH 45349. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



