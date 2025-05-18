Wellmeier, William Joseph "Bill"



Wellmeier, William Joseph (Bill), age 83 of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 21, 2025, at Kettering Hospital. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Patricia (Farmer); parents, Edward J. & Dorothy (Felker); sister, Patty Ann and brothers, Edward L. and James L. He is survived by sister Marybeth Young-Kirkpatrick; sisters-in-law Joyce (Koeller) and Patricia (Howard); nieces Ann Howard, Christine Wellmeier, and Jennifer DiCicco and nephews Edward H. and James P; stepchildren David (Spud) Farmer, and Nikki and Dawn Ingram; best friend Bill Nelson; and girlfriend Candy. Bill was self-employed in the snack food industry, then retired from DP&L where he worked as a security guard. He was an avid golfer, loved eating out, playing the lottery, and going to the casino. He enjoyed many weekly breakfasts with cousin Jack Schell and nephew James. Bill donated his body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine and requested no services. Condolences may be sent to niece Ann Howard at 4727 Allegheny Ave., Dayton, OH 45432 or ednannhoward@aol.com and will be shared with the family.



