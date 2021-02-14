WELLMAN, Charles

WELLMAN, Jr.,



Charles Edward



Charles Edward Wellman, Jr., passed away January 13, 2021, at the Dayton VA Medical



Center at the age of 74.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and



Virginia; brothers, Gary and Jimmy and his son, Charles III.



He is survived by many loving family members, friends and his very special cousin and best friend, Brenda Day.



Charles proudly served in the Vietnam War, 101st Airborne Division.



He was an avid camper and loved to fish, boat and kayak at Caesars Creek. Charles loved collecting things. His favorite pastimes were working on his cars, HVAC and cooking. He will be fondly missed by all those who loved him, but best remembered for his giving heart, crazy sense of humor and his unbridled love of life, family, friends and his precious fur buddy, Tommy.



The family extends their special thanks to all the nursing staff of Kennedy Way at the Dayton VA Nursing Home #4, and to Trisha Webb (Roberson Law Firm) for providing loving care to Charles during these past several years.



Private family services.

