Welch, Betty

Welch (Joseph ), Betty Lou "Betty Ray"



Of Knoxville TN, passed away on August 27th 2023. She was born in Leslie County Kentucky on August 7th 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents Felix and Hazel Joseph nee Hoskins, her life partner Larry Ketchum, daughters Monica Ray and Melissa Grubb, grandchildren Destiny, Timmy, and Angel Page. She is survived by her son Dennis Ray, Grandchildren Misti (Ben) Sartin, Garrett Pierce, and Jami Dunlap. Great grandchildren Gaige, Little Ben, Mckenzie, Hailey, Ethan, Shaelynn, Alexis, Noah, Zach, and James, Sister Regina(Leroy) Arvin, and brother Alvin (Sharon) Joseph. She also leaves behind a very special cousin who visited her often Marquetta (Mark) Collins.



Betty loved to shop, and if you saw her out and about, she was surely buying gifts all year round to give to her grandchildren at Christmas, who affectionately called her " Mamaw Buddy". She was famous for her banana pudding, and was the queen of Thanksgiving. The family would like to give a special thanks to the team of nurses and caregivers at Sacred Ground Hospice House and Amedisys Hospice Care for all the care and compassion they gave to her and the family. Service for Tennessee family and friends will be held Friday September 15th 5:00pm at North Knoxville Baptist Church 217 W Oldham Ave. Knoxville Tennessee, with a memorial service for Melissa "Missy Ray" Grubb in conjunction. A memorial service will also be held in Hamilton, Ohio at Gods Temple 3600 Millikin Road with Pastor Valerie Mccann officiating, Monday September 18th at 5:00pm.



