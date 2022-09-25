WEISSGARBER, John S.



Age 64, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16th, under the kind and gentle care of Hospice of Dayton. Complications of Multiple Sclerosis and long COVID contributed to John's death.



John loved all creatures great and small, and especially enjoyed all the neighborhood dogs that often came by for a pat and a biscuit. He attended Hocking College and received "Outstanding Graduate Award". John enjoyed his work and fellow employees at General Motors in Moraine.



John is preceded in death by his father, John F. Weissgarber, grandparents Catherine and Martin Weissgarber, and Elsie Cook. He is survived by his mother Patricia, brother David, and many cousins in distant states.



John's family will be holding private services, and he will be buried at Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305.



You can make contribution in his memory to Hospice of Dayton or an animal charity of your choice. In addition, you are invited to write a condolence message, plant a tree or share a story about John at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

