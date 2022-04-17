WEINMAN, Donna

WEINMAN (Bailey), Donna B.



Age 88, went home to her Lord, April 14, 2022, in Springboro, Ohio. Donna was originally from Ashtabula, Ohio, and was a proud graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in education and she was a graduate of the University of Michigan where she received a master's degree in education. After working as a teacher, she was more than happy to stay home and raise her children. She was eager to help others and this continued after her children were grown when she was very involved with Daybreak and volunteering at the Red Cross. She also was an active member of The Dayton Woman's Club. Donna is reunited in heaven with her husband Richard; her parents Tom R. and Natalie Bailey (Freund); her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Thomas Fowler; and her nephew Adam Fowler. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Natalie E. and Gerard Murphy of Norton, MA; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Douglas B. and Arlette Weinman (Ciabattari) of Miami, FL, and Charles R. and Amy Weinman (Roberts) of Springboro, OH; five grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Tyler Weinman (Valentina Contesse),



Amanda Murphy, Andrew Weinman and Sarah Weinman; niece Susan Summers (Fowler) and nephew Mark Fowler.



Funeral services will be private. In remembrance, donations may be made to Daybreak or DayCity Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

