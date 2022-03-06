WEIGHTMAN (Virgalitto), Jane V.
Age 77, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at her residence. A Professor most recently at the University of Memphis, she retired after 30 years of teaching in 5 states. Jane will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and enormous love of family, friends and pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Virgalitto. Jane is survived by her loving husband, Franklin; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and David Solomon of Huber Heights; grandsons, Jackson and Cooper; sister-in-law, Sharon Virgalitto of Huber Heights; nephew, Paul Virgalitto of Huber Heights; great-nieces, Sydney and Sophia Virgalitto; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 7 PM, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights
Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Peter Homeyer officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northgate Animal Hospital, 8668 Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424 in Jane's memory.
WEIGHTMAN, Jane
WEIGHTMAN (Virgalitto), Jane V.