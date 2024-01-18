Weigand, Robert Carl "Bob"



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born on May 6, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio to Carl and Trivilla Weigand. After graduating from Stivers High School in 1948, he joined the Naval Reserves. He returned to Dayton and attended the University of Dayton.



Bob briefly worked at NCR before he began his 36-year career with State Farm Insurance on May 1, 1960. Realizing early in his career the importance of education, he received his CLU in 1970 and his ChFC designation in 1983. He was one of the first agents to use a computer to help his clients achieve their financial goals. He served on the board of directors as past president of the Dayton chapter of CLU and received the Burns Awards for CLU and ChFC.



Bob qualified for all state conventions, several national conventions, and Millionaire sales eight times. He was most proud of being a Silver Scroll qualifier. He prided himself on good policyholder service.



A proud member in good standings for over 70 years in Masonic bodies, Millennium Lodge #779 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine Club of Dayton. He was also a past president of Exchange Club of Dayton.



Quite an athlete throughout his life, Bob enjoyed running, riding his bike, and playing tennis. He ran his first marathon at age 50 and was still playing tennis three times a week and riding his bike up until the age of 89.



More than anything, Bob loved his family, friends and travel. He especially enjoyed spending his winters in Florida on Fort Myers Beach with his wife Rita.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Trivilla Weigand and by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rita Hornick Weigand. He is survived by his two daughters, Robin Westerman of Centerville, and Heather McBride (husband Bobby) of Austin, TX; and two grandchildren, Hannah Howard (husband Alec) of Knoxville, TN, and Lily Westerman of Knoxville, TN, and several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Carlyle House, especially Brian, Paula, Lynn, Courtney, Savanah, Meredith and all the other loving aids and caregivers that were so sweet and kind to our father. And also Hospice of Dayton, especially Meg and Ashley for their loving and compassionate care of Bob.



Family will greet friends one hour prior (9-10AM) to the funeral services that will be held 10AM on Saturday, January 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial in Centerville Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the funeral home. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or the charity of your choice. www.routsong.com



