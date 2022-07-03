WEHNER, Harold E.



93, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2022. Harold was born on May 16, 1929, to Vincent Joseph and Jeannette (Wolf) Wehner. After graduating from Chaminade High School, Harold attended the University of Dayton and graduated with an Education Degree. He became an Art Teacher where he taught and shared his love of art throughout his entire life. His faith was instrumental to him as well.



Harold is survived by his sister, Carol Wehner Willis, brother-in-law Richard Willis, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Bethany Lutheran Village and Hospice for their loving care of Harold. Also, the giving care Harold's nephew, Rick Willis, provided to him made Harold's life enriched with many friends that enjoyed his love of culture and travel.



Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7th at Emmanuel Church, officiated by Fr. Angelo. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

