Weglage, Jenelle A.



Jenelle Anderson Weglage, age 74, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Jenelle worked as an LPN at Miami Valley Hospital for 31 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Weglage; her parents, Eva and Harold Anderson; and by a brother, Michael Anderson. She is survived by a cousin, Lurean (Larry) Edwards. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



