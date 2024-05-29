Weeks, James S. "Jamie"



Weeks, James S. "Jamie", 68, passed away peacefully May 24, 2024 surrounded by family after a valiant battle with Dementia. He was born on July 19, 1955 in Springfield, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Allen Weeks, Sr. and mother, Mary Ann (Heflin) Weeks and brother, Edward Allen Weeks, Jr. For over 30 years Jamie, like seven men in his family, was a very proud and respected Journeyman Ironworker with Local #290 in Dayton, OH. Later in his career Jamie devoted his time as an apprentice teacher for Local #290, imparting to young apprentice Ironworkers the ways of the trade instilled in him by his father, uncles, brother and numerous other respected Ironworkers. Jamie was an avid golfer who loved to play at Windy Knoll every chance he could, regardless of the weather conditions. Jamie also loved cheering on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and The Ohio State Buckeyes, no matter what the sport. He enjoyed watching his boys play high school football and loved getting together with friends to reminisce about fun times. Jamie seized any opportunity to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ and lend his time to those in need. Jamie's true love and passion was spending time and playing with his three grandkids, whom he adored. As he battled his disease Jamie never lost his outgoing personality or sense of humor leaving those who cared for him with a smile on their face. Jamie is survived by sons, James Thomas Weeks "Jamie" and Colton Anthony Weeks (Paige); three grandchildren, Fallon Quinn, Weston and Whitley Weeks. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Wiley (Chris), brother, Michael Weeks Sr. (Susan) and sister-in-law, Tori Weeks. Jamie had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews; Jonathan Wiley (fiancé, Sarah), Christa Wiley (fiancé, Wes), Canady Patterson (Joe), Erich Weeks (Rachael), Sarah VanMalderen (John), Eddie Weeks, III (Kortney), Taylor Gueth, Kaitlyn Justl (Nicholas), Michael Weeks, Jr. (Andrah), Anna Weeks, Abigail Weeks (fiancé, Christopher), Matthew Weeks (Sydney) as well as his two great-nieces and eight great-nephews. The family would like to thank the Ridge of Beavercreek and the Day City Hospice for their compassionate and outstanding care. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Entombment will immediately follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.



