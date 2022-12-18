WEBSTER, Ruby Marohn



Ruby Marohn Webster, our cherished Mother and Grandmother passed to her next life's adventure on December 9, 2022, at the age of 93. Her passing was peaceful, as it was her firm desire to reunite with husband John, family and dear friends. Ruby was born in Annandale, MN—a town of less than 1,000 people—on January 21, 1929, the third and last child of Gustav and Freda Marohn. After graduating from high school in 1947, she became the first member of her family to attend college, entering Macalester College in St. Paul and majoring in music education. During her junior year, she met John Webster, which began their lifelong love. After marrying in 1952, the Websters moved to Beavercreek, OH, in 1957. Ruby taught music in Mad River Township/Riverside, including the glorious handbell choir at Saville. She retired in 1991. In addition to teaching, she served as organist and eventually choir director at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, for more than 40 years. She lived her faith through expressing abundant love, tending her gardens, keeping her bird feeders and bird baths full, community volunteering and giving generously to those in need. Ruby was predeceased in death by her beloved John; brother Arvid, sister Ardis, and niece Audrey. She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren: Wendy Webster (Candace Leonard), Kirby Webster, Joni Webster (Koz St. Christopher), and Kyle (Jahan) Ketabchi; Dr. Bijan (Paige) Ketabchi, Kelcie (Steven)Newell, Sheida Ketabchi, Derek Webster and Alynor Webster. She is also survived by her nephew John (Judy) Marquette, and former daughter-in-law Connie Webster. Family will be forever grateful to caregivers Gail, Wendy and Julie, and to the staff of Mason Christian Village. A memorial service will be held on January 21, 2023. Friends may greet the Webster family at St. Mark's, starting at 10 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church (456 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431) or Doctors Without Borders. Arrangements through Tobias Funeral Home.

