John D. Webster



1-9-1950 to 5-27-2011



"Love is all the small



moments. It is what fills



the quiet."



We have missed you every



moment of the last ten years. Yet we know you are with us.



We Love You. - Jan, Robbie & Stacey, Mandy & Mike, Julie & Jon, Wyatt, Meryl, Maeve, Grace, Meyer, Isabel & Emmaline