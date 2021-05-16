<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689229-01_0_0000689229-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689229-01_0_0000689229-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WEBSTER, Eleanor S. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">"Ellie"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">98 years old, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021, at Hillspring of Springboro surrounded by her family. Ellie was born in Lock Haven, PA, to the late George and Eleanor (Mack) Streck on December 6, 1922. Ellie was a homemaker, nursery school teacher, Girl Scout leader, <br/><br/>Sunday school teacher and was a floral designer and co-owner of Webs Flower Shoppe. She was a highly skilled quilter for over 70 years and a member of the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church quilting circle for many years. Ellie was preceded in death by her former <br/><br/>husband, Virgil "Bill" Webster; and three sisters, Georgia Streck, Catherine Goodhart, and Elizabeth Ebeling. Ellie leaves behind daughters, Connie Purdum, Karen (Gary) Day, and Lois (Ken) Hollon; grandchildren, Missy (Jake) Wells, Stephanie (Michael) Howard, Amy Day, Carrie (Joe) Brady, and Julie (Chad) Helton; great-grandchildren, Elicia, Jacob and Jarrett Wells, Lane, Peyton and Mason Howard, Isaiah and Reagan Brady, and Magnolia Helton; several nieces and nephews, and dear friend, Doris Poeppelman. A special thank you to Kimberlee Ruef and Kristen Caskey with Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Services will be at the discretion of the family at a <br/><br/>later date. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of <br/><br/>Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.</font><br/>