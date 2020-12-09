X

WEBSTER, Beulah

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WEBSTER, Beulah

92, of Springfield, passed away December 5, 2020. She was born in Johnson County,

Kentucky, on February 2, 1928, to the late James and Zora Blanton. Beulah was an LPN and worked in the convalescent care field for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and other card games and working puzzles. Beulah was preceded in death by her

parents and several older brothers and sisters; husband, George L. Webster; and daughter, Penny Day. Survivors include her children, John (Teresita) Webster, Victoria (William) Webster-Feldman and Jennifer Webster; brother, Bill (Garnet) Blanton; sister, Joan (Ed) Brautigan; son-in-law, Jim Day; grandchildren, Benjamin

(Julie) and Brian (Rachel) Day, Jason (Tricia) Webster, and Sasha and Brad Feldman; step-grandson, Henry Webster; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and family friend, Doreen Spach. Services to honor Beulah will be Thursday at 2:00PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. CDC guidelines will be upheld. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Any memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.