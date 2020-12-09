WEBSTER, Beulah



92, of Springfield, passed away December 5, 2020. She was born in Johnson County,



Kentucky, on February 2, 1928, to the late James and Zora Blanton. Beulah was an LPN and worked in the convalescent care field for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and other card games and working puzzles. Beulah was preceded in death by her



parents and several older brothers and sisters; husband, George L. Webster; and daughter, Penny Day. Survivors include her children, John (Teresita) Webster, Victoria (William) Webster-Feldman and Jennifer Webster; brother, Bill (Garnet) Blanton; sister, Joan (Ed) Brautigan; son-in-law, Jim Day; grandchildren, Benjamin



(Julie) and Brian (Rachel) Day, Jason (Tricia) Webster, and Sasha and Brad Feldman; step-grandson, Henry Webster; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and family friend, Doreen Spach. Services to honor Beulah will be Thursday at 2:00PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. CDC guidelines will be upheld. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Any memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



