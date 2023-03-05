WEBER, Harold H.



November 12, 1948 - November 20, 2022



Butler county life long farmer Harold Weber passed peacefully in his sleep on Nov 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Gayle née Busam; sisters Nancy Thomas, Mary Jane Voigt; children Bethaney (Blair) Ferguson, Adam (Mindy), Ann, Nathan (Amy) and eight beloved grandchildren Katrina, Ryan, Allias, Kristen, Bennett, Eve, Joesph, and Lucas. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ethel, brother Robert and daughter Kristina.

