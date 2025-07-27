Webb, William R. "Bill"



age 76, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. For remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



