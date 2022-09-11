WEBB, William Carl

WEBB, Jr., William Carl "Bill"



Age 97, of Kettering passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was actively involved with the Kettering South YMCA. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Supervisory Electronic Engineer and worked as an engineering consultant for Grob Aircraft, E-Systems, and General Electric. Bill was a veteran of WWII. He flew "The Hump" - flying with the 2nd troop Carrier Sq. in China, India, and Burma. He was awarded the Air Metal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna Webb. He is survived by sons, William C. Webb of Kettering, OH and Robert A. (Cathy Mills) Webb of Yellow Springs, OH; granddaughter, Mollie (Jason) Webb Hill of Columbus, OH; and great-granddaughter, Dylan Anna-Laura. Interment at David's Cemetery Columbarium in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kettering South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or to any charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family via the internet on www.routsong.com.

