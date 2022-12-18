WEBB, Janet Lynn



Janet Lynn Webb, age 75 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2022. She was born on November 19, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late William and Wilma (Bennett) Thornburg. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Webb, daughter, Julie Lynn (George) Webb, grandson, Alexander James David Swank, sister, Carol (Ben) Reyes, and niece, Lisa (Todd) Tillberry and family.



Janet received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Clark State. She had worked as a nurse since 1986 at Community Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Grandview Hospital, Springfield Regional Medical Center, and the Masonic Home. Janet taught state STNA classes at Clark State, Sinclair, and in Greene County. Janet enjoyed fishing, camping, riding her motorcycles, and traveling with the love of her life, David, especially to the beach in her travel trailer, Gyspy. She also enjoyed going to Mississippi to hear the Blues at the Crossroads. Janet was also a longtime member of the Restoration Park Church, Medway.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Randy Warner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Janet's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



