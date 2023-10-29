Webb, Gary

Webb, Sr., Gary E.
Gary E. Webb, Sr., age 76 of Kettering, passed away peacefully at his home on October 23, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He will be missed by numerous family, friends and business associates. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather of three. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a future date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for a full obituary and service updates.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel
3940 Kettering Blvd
Dayton, OH
45439