Webb, Carol J.



Age 71, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 9, 2024. She was born October 17, 1952 in Ashland, Ohio. Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father, James McDowell and Autumn (Cline) McDowell; stepmother, Dorothy McDowell; and brother, Theodore "Ted" McDowell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Michael Webb; sister, Gloria (Leslie) Thysell; nieces, Anna Thysell and Marnie de Kloet; nephews, Matthew Jayme Thysell and David McDowell. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts from Otterbein College in 1974. After graduating, she worked for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services from 1974 to 1976. From 1979 to 1996, Carol worked for DESC of the Department of Defense as an Inventory Manager. Before retiring in 2003, she also worked at DFAS of the Department of Defense beginning in 1997. In her free time, Carol loved to garden and spend time with her loving animals. She was also an avid reader. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at David's Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, OH 45429 where Carol will be laid to rest. A fellowship meal will follow the service in the Gathering Room at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Humane Society, SICSA, or the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com