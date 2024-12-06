Weaver, Warren



Warren R. Weaver, 88, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family after courageously battling Alzheimer's in his final few years. Beloved husband of the late Linda G. Weaver, loving father of Gregg Weaver and Jill Kotnik, and dear grandfather of Corey Weaver, Grace Kotnik, Jake Weaver, and Ben Kotnik. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Sanger. He was born and raised in Lebanon, Pennsylvania proudly working alongside his father in the steel foundry and then serving his country in the US Army. Following the service, he met the love of his life, Linda Parker. They married, and after graduating from Penn State University, moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to start their family and professional careers. Wally worked for Procter & Gamble for thirty years as an engineer in the Soap & Baby Care Divisions. He was widely respected as a voice of the people, a dedicated worker, and someone who exemplified the principles and values of the company. Wally's biggest priority was his family, followed by being a good friend and serving his community. He was always present in the lives of his kids and grandkids, there to lend a helping hand, and a staple of the community giving his time and energy to better those around him. After retiring, Wally spent his time traveling with Linda, enjoying his grandkids, volunteering in the community, (Meals on Wheels, Sharon Woods, Faith Community Church, West Chester Township) hitting the links with friends, and walking the trails of Sharon Woods. Wally will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Generous of heart, constant of faith, beloved by all. A simple man, a family man, a good man. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or Meal on Wheels.



