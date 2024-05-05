Weaver, Orville Martin



Weaver, Orville Martin, age 83, born February 15, 1941, died 18, 2024, in Dothan, Alabama. Preceeded in death by his wife, Aleta Faye Weaver, parents Orville and Margaret Weaver, brother Norman Weaver and sister Nancy Cooper. Survived by sister-in-law Ann Weaver and, brother-in-law David Cooper, several children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins from both sides of the family. Orville was a 1959 graduate from Trotwood Madison High school. After graduation he worked at Vindale Trailers until there was a fire at the company. Later he worked at Globe Industries in Dayton, Ohio. When Globe closed in Dayton, Orville and Aleta moved to Dothan, Alabama to continue working for Globe Industries, until he retired. During his life time he enjoyed bowling and walking. Orville's celebration of life service will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Road, Centerville, Ohio, May 8th, 2024 in the Mausoleum starting at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



