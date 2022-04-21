WEAVER, Michelle



Age 37, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was a 2003 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School. She received a bachelor's degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology and directed a short film entered in Atlanta Film Festival. Preceded in death by her baby brother, Davis L. Beard III; grandparents, Arnetta Charles Reed, Barbara Grogan and Robert Weaver; and her aunt,



Cecelia Ponder. Michelle is survived by her parents, Davis and Carletta Beard and Michael Weaver of Columbus, OH; (2) sisters, Cherelle (Christopher) Thomas and Lauren Mays; (1) brother, Dorian Dunson; and a host of family members and friends. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

