Weaver, Gary Robert



Sadly, passed away on October 30, 2024 at age 78 at his home in Franktown, Colorado. Born March 5, 1946 to Robert Bernard Weaver and Alma Louise Weaver in Dayton, Ohio. Graduated from Centerville High School in 1964, where he made many cherished life-long friends. After attending Ohio State University, he moved to L.A. and began a 30+ year career at Western and Delta Airlines. He married Lynne Marie Darling and had 2 dear children, Shannon Marie and Nathan Robert. Known for his love of Chevrolets, the Cincinnati Reds, model railroads, the Beatles, fly fishing, horses, National Parks, Native American culture, good hamburgers and memories of his days at Centerville High School, where he met his dear friend Sharon. He is survived by his daughter Shannon, son Nathan and wife Tracy and Grandbaby Ezzie, sister Marcia, and ex-wife Lynne. All are devastated by his sudden and unexpected loss. Memorial Service TBA. Condolences to www.olingerchapelhill.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nature Conservancy "Plant a Billion Trees Program" at https://preserve.nature.org/page/141647/donate/1.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com