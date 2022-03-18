WEAVER, Barbara "Barb"



Age 69, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for three days. She was born March 12, 1953, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Preceding her in death were her



father, Arnold Barnett; her mother, Charlette (Gery) Jordan; two sons, Douglas and Christopher Weaver; one sister, Jane Barnett; and one nephew, Darrell Senters. She is survived by one sister, Susan (Lewis) Collins; her step-father, Robert



Jordan; one step-sister, Ruth Lutz; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

