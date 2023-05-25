X

Weaver, Anthony

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Weaver, Anthony E "Tone"

Weaver Anthony Eugene Jr. "Tone" age 47 of Dayton, passed away on Thurs, May 18, 2023 unexpectedly. Funeral service will be held on Fri, May 26, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Temple, Martha
2
Williams, Denise
3
Hoover, Norma
4
Baker, Betty
5
Fuhrman, Betty
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top