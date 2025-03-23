Weatherspoon, Scott Braden



age 84, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A funeral will be held at 11am, the following day, Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com