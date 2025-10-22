Wayne Dixon

Dixon, Wayne DeWitt



Dixon, Wayne DeWitt, 95, of Oakwood Village, Springfield, Ohio passed away on October 16, 2025. Wayne was born on December 19, 1929, in Greenfield, Ohio to J. Robert and Mary (DeWitt) Dixon. Wayne was a devoted husband to Esther JoAnn Dixon, whom he adored and cherished for over 64 years. He is survived by his children, David (Kay), John (SweeChin), Cathy (Federico) Quiros, Michael (Lina), and Brian (Susan) Dixon; his grandchildren, Stefanie (Michael) Marca-Kilmer, Anna (Jeff) Folker, Elizabeth Quiros, Samantha Dixon, Sarah (Alex) Dixon Barnes, Federico (Lilly) Quiros, Alex Dixon, Margoth Quiros, Greta Dixon, and Greer Dixon; His great grandchildren James Folker and Dahlia Quiros; his niece Lisa (Greg) Adams; nephews, Steve (Joni) Clawson, Mark, Tim (Joann), Chris (Kaoru) Carlisle, Sherry Carlisle (Will Boles) and many great-nieces and nephews. We are ever so grateful to Brenna, Cheryl, Dawn, Eliza, Lisa, Mindy, and Kylie for taking such loving care of Wayne during his latter years. Their support and kindness created a warm and comforting environment. Wayne was a role model as a husband and father, and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends. He had an easy laugh and enjoyed sharing stories from his long and full life. Wayne grew up in Springfield, where he graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. He was a first-generation college graduate, putting himself through Wittenberg University and graduating with a BA in Business Administration in 1951. At Wittenberg he was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served on active duty at Grenier AFB in Manchester, New Hampshire during the Korean War and achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant. During his military service he gained experience as a Buyer Trainee where he learned about the process the government uses to source supplies. This experience would eventually lead him to found Shiloh Industries Inc in 1972 located in Huber Heights, Ohio. Shiloh is currently led by his oldest sons, and contracts with the government to manufacture and source supplies for the Department of Defense. Wayne was a member of St. Teresa Catholic church and active in the community as a long-time member of the Exchange Club of Dayton where he was a member of the Presidents Club. He was also a strong supporter of Purdue University athletics, as all his children, son and daughters-in-law (Federico, Kay and Susan), grandson (Alex) and nephew (Tim) are proud graduates of the institution. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife (JoAnn) and parents, sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Bob) Carlisle, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty (Bill) Clawson and nephew, Rob Carlisle. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio from 10:00am – 11:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Church, Springfield, Ohio at 11:30am. Interment will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to St. Vincent de Paul, The Exchange Club of Dayton Foundation, and Breakthrough T1D (Diabetes Advocacy).



