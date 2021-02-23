WAXWEILER,



Lynne Nichols



Lynne Nichols Waxweiler died on February 16, 2021, at Northside Gwinnett Hospital, Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was born in Ames, Iowa, in 1923, to Florence W. and



William P. Nichols. She graduated from Iowa State University with a B.S. in sociology and



minors in English and French. After working briefly for the American Red Cross in Chicago, she married James H. Waxweiler in 1946 and moved to Middletown, where they raised three children.



She was involved in several community activities in Middletown, Ohio, where they lived. She was a founder of Friends in Action – female volunteers who worked one-on-one with girls identified through the Juvenile Court – and a co-founder of Alternatives group home for delinquent girls. She served on the boards of the Middletown Regional Hospital, Middletown Arboretum, Middletown Hospice and, while living in Paris, The American Women's Group. Lynne helped found the



Cotillion Dance Club, and volunteered for many years with the Juvenile Court and Middletown Hospice. She cherished the loving friendship, ritual, and music of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she served on the Vestry, and Altar and Flower Guilds. She was a Middletown garden club member, golfer, and played bridge into her nineties. A lifelong learner, she studied cooking at the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, learned to snow ski in her fifties, and was learning Spanish on Duolingo during COVID isolation.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006 and daughter Christy Minnix in 2005. She is survived by her son



Richard and wife Michele Waxweiler, Berkeley Lake, GA. and daughter Jill Waxweiler, Vineyard Haven, MA. She had 7 grandchildren: Sarah (Monte) Smith, Christopher (Kate) Waxweiler, Michael Carreiro, Weston Waxweiler, Nicholas (Mary) Korba, Tim (Alexis) Waxweiler, and Alec (Marina) Korba and 9 great-grandchildren.



Lynne lived life with a positive attitude, excitement for new experiences, and perseverance under duress. She will forever inspire her family by her tactfulness, sense of humor, both grace and graciousness, and unconditional love.



Due to COVID, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christine Minnix Scholarship Fund at the Middletown Community Foundation at http://www.mcfoundation.org/



