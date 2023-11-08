Watts, Randolph "Randy"



age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Randy was born in Viper, Kentucky on September 13, 1932 to Vanzel Watts and Alpha (Cornett) Watts. He was a United States Army Veteran. He worked at Pillsbury in Hamilton for many years. On October 20, 1955 he married Dodie Mobelini in Hazard, Kentucky. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church and loved his church family. Randy enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, gardening, and loved being at his lake house at Lake Cumberland. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dodie Watts; his son, Rick (Marilyn) Watts; his two grandchildren, Jeremy Watts, Jessica Treleaven; his sisters, Sally Caudill and Dora Ward; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Alpha Watts and Vanzel Watts; and his seven brothers; and one sister.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Botts of Berean Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Berean Baptist Church. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/