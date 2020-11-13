WATSON, Maggie Lois



Mrs. Maggie Lois Watson, age 97, of Monroe, GA, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020. She leaves to



cherish her memory and



celebrate her legacy, a sister, Barbara Jean Davis, (3) brothers: Linzer (Wiley) Nolan,



Dewey Nolan and Morris



Nolan; Children: Maggie (Frank) Garrett, Dorothy Weatherspoon, Jesse (Eileen) Watson and Tommy Watson; 20 Grandchildren, a host of great-great- great grandchildren, relatives and friends.



Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev Jesse J. Watson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

