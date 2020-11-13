X

WATSON, Maggie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WATSON, Maggie Lois

Mrs. Maggie Lois Watson, age 97, of Monroe, GA, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020. She leaves to

cherish her memory and

celebrate her legacy, a sister, Barbara Jean Davis, (3) brothers: Linzer (Wiley) Nolan,

Dewey Nolan and Morris

Nolan; Children: Maggie (Frank) Garrett, Dorothy Weatherspoon, Jesse (Eileen) Watson and Tommy Watson; 20 Grandchildren, a host of great-great- great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev Jesse J. Watson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

