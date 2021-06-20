WATSON, Lewis S., "Lew"



Age 93, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, (his late wife, Norma's Birthday). Lew was a 1945 graduate of Fairview High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. He then graduated in 1950 from the University of



Dayton School of Mechanical Engineering. Lew was President of the Dayton Insurance Service Inc. and merged with the Brower Insurance Agency in 1984. Lew was a member of



GYRO, Miami Valley Golf Club, and Millennium Lodge #769 F. and A. M. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma. Lew is survived by his sons, Dr. Charles and his wife Christine of Dayton, and John L. and his wife Connie of Liberty Twp.; 5 grandchildren, Andy (Maddy) Watson, Jay Watson, Stephanie (P.J.) Kloos, Lindsay Watson, and Georgia Watson and fiancé Donovan Himes; sister-in-law, Sally Watson of Dayton; and 3 great-grandchildren. Lew was an accomplished pilot and



carpenter. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at their cabin on Beacon Island on Georgian Bay in Canada. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

