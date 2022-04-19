WATSON, Jeanette

WATSON (Queen),



Jeanette



Age 69, of Dayton, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Dayton.



Jeanette served the community well as a devoted teacher aide at Dayton Public Schools for many years. She was passionate about her family and was an avid skater. "Big things come in small packages" was one of her favorite sayings. She was a bold and outspoken, strong woman and will be greatly missed.



Jeanette leaves to cherish her memory, a loving sister, Betty Wallace, devoted son, Tyrone Mathew Wilson Jr., (Deidre), a precious niece, Tamara Wallace, beloved grandchildren,



Christian Wilson, Tyla Wilson, Mia Wilson and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at HH Roberts Mortuary on April 20, 2022, 11AM Officiant, Pastor Sherman Jacko Jr.; burial Jeffersonview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. HHRoberts.com.

