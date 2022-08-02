WATSON, Deborah



Deborah Watson, age 65, of Middletown, passed away on Friday July 29, 2022. She was born on April 19, 1957, in Stanton, KY, the daughter of the late Orville and Eunice (nee Friend) Sparks. Deborah is survived by her loving husband of over 25 years Garry Watson; two children Rebecca (Chad) Post and Jerry Orender; seven grandchildren Jacob Post, Shelby Post, Emily Post, Olivia Orender, Hunter Orender, Baileigh Watson, and Jarred Watson; three sisters Wilma (the late Ronald) Pence, Rita Siroky, and Orie (Ralph) Marsh; one brother Kenny (Linda) Sparks; one sister-in-law Wanda Sparks. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by three siblings Judy Norman, Larry Sparks, and Jerry Sparks. Visitation will be on Friday August 5, 2022 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis Township. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

