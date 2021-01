WATKINS, Lizzie L.



Age 93, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Funeral service 11:30 am Tuesday, January 26, at Ethan Temple S.D.A., 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10:30-11:30 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.