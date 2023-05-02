Watkins, Joanne

Watkins (Meadon), Joanne



Joanne Watkins, age 83, of West Chester, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on April 5, 1940, in Hamilton, the daughter of Joseph D. and Genevieve (Von Hagen) Meadon. Joanne attended Hamilton schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1958. She was employed by Champion International Paper as an administration assistant for over 30 years. She is survived by three children, Sheri Watkins, Jerry Watkins (Jetta Baker) and Dr. Diana Watkins Gilbert (Kevin Hollstegge); five grandchildren, Jordan, Lexi, Chase, Charlie, and Ava; two sisters, Virginia "Gail" Meadon and Janet (Bernie) Stoffel; one brother, James "Mike" (Jackie) Meadon; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Meadon and Jenny Meadon DeMeyer and her stepfather, Frank DeMeyer. Joanne (aka "Bips") was loved by so many of her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her friends from work, families she met from her children's sports teams, her PWP (Parents without Partners) Group, and her Ma-jongg & card club gals that she so competitively played with. Joanne's hobbies mainly surrounded sporting events, from watching her children and grandchildren play to watching her Reds, Bengals & Buckeyes. Every game was recorded so she wouldn't miss a moment! She also loved to travel, sew sporting-themed blankets, and plan family holidays. Joanne was a very kind and generous soul. She always put everyone else's needs before her own. She had a quiet strength yet loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. Her beautiful smile, tender heart, and encouraging words will forever be remembered by all whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Blessing Service at 12:00 noon with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Albert D. Hinkel, director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

