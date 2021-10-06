WATHEN, Benjamin T.
Benjamin T. Wathen, 36, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home. Survived by his mother Darcy A. Dinkins (Jeremy Watkins), his father Thomas E. Wathen, Marion
E. Kendig and stepsister
Kimberlee A. Watkins.
Benjamin was attending International College of Broadcasting (ICB) studying video production. Benjamin was an incredible artist and musician. He will be deeply missed by his Grandfather, Aunt's, Uncle's, numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 8 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Graveside service will follow and be held at Green Mound Cemetery, New Madison, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral