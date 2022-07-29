WATERS, Ann F.



94, of Troy, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born to Arvid and Lela Fogelberg on June 16, 1928, in Wilmington, Delaware. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Waters; grandson, Michael; brothers, Allen and Arvid, Jr. Survived by her daughter, Susan Kordalis (Pete); son, Jack W. Waters (Tina); grandchildren, Kristine (Chuck), Niko, Joseph and Noah; great-grandchildren, Layla, Mason, Nash and Nicholas; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mr. John Hughes, officiating. Burial will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimers Assn. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

