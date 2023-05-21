Washington, Glynn

Washington (Lott), Glynn Nell



A celebration of her life and memorial will be held on May 24th, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, located on 5301 Free Pike, Dayton Ohio followed by mausoleum interment at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum located on 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton OH, where she will rest eternally beside her beloved husband Jack and son Byron.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be provided to the Alzheimer's Assn. to assist in their fight against this disease.

