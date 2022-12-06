WARREN, Shaun



Age 40, of Brookville, Ohio, born Feb. 14th, 1982, left his earthly body and entered his heavenly home on December 3, 2022. Shaun never feared or lost faith during his two and a half year battle with Sarcoma Cancer. Shaun is survived by his loving mother, Marla Warren who served as his caregiver; brother Scott Warren and his wife Heather of Acworth, GA; Robert Gordon who he lovingly called dad; father, David Warren; grandmother, Mary Ellen Hoover; special aunt, Karen Hoover; best friends who he called family: Judd Crandall, Travis Crandall, and Brittany Cook who were always there for him and especially throughout his long battle; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Hoover; paternal grandparents, Alex and Mary Warren. A celebration of life will be held at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. A private family graveside service officiated by Lee Behnken will be held on another date. A special thank you to Hospice of Dayton.

