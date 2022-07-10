WARREN, Mary L.



Age 71, of Oxford, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in New Castle, Indiana, on May 6, 1951, the daughter of Wendell and Ida Mae (Galey) Oakes. Mary married William Dale Warren in Hamilton on December 15, 1973. She had been employed as a cafeteria worker in the Talawanda School District and was a member of Twin Brook Hills Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, William Dale Warren. They had no children of their own but helped raise Theodore Leon Gates of Lima, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Hart; brother, Wendell Robert Oakes; and a niece, Vera Renee Hiller. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Rev. Ed Beck officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 11, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com