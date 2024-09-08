Warren, Janet

Warren (English), Janet Ruth



Janet Ruth Warren (née English), aged 85, passed away on August 31, 2024, in Brooksville, Florida. Born October 21, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Thomas and Vera English (née Keyer). Also preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Marsico (née English). Janet is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Alton M. Warren, her daughter Linda Warren (Debra Ranard), her son Tom Warren, and her granddaughters Erica and Emily Ranard. She is survived by a sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who were all loved and prayed for daily.



A graduate of Patterson Co-op's 1956 class, Janet furthered her education at Sinclair Community College where she graduated as a Mental Health Technician in 1978. Her favorite hobbies were square dancing, round dancing, tennis, golf and reading. Upon Alton's retirement in 1987, the couple moved to Florida.



