WARREN, Frank C.



73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Frank was born September 14, 1948, in North Hampton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Jeannine (Goffin) Warren. He retired from Navistar after 32 years. Frank loved classic cars and was a member of the National Trails Classic Car Club. Survivors include five children, Amanda (Taylor) Reindl, David (Liz) Warren, Adam Warren, Jonathan (Macy) Castiaux and Andi Castiaux; three grandchildren, Kaiden Warfel, Kylie Reindl and Tristan Reindl; several step-grandchildren; one brother, Jesse (Patty) Warren; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Richard and Peggy; and a niece, Danielle. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 - 1 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

